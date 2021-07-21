wrestling / News
Triple H Reveals Custom Title for Milwaukee Bucks, Tommaso Ciampa Wants to Hand Deliver It
– As is customary for WWE, Triple H revealed a custom WWE Championship belt that will be sent to The Milwaukee Bucks after the team beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. Also, NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa volunteered to hand deliver the title.
Triple H tweeted, “@fiservforum and the @DeerDistrict were rocking last night! Amazing performances by @Giannis_An34, @Khris22m, @Jrue_Holiday11 and the entire @Bucks team throughout the #NBAFinals! I think you know what to do with this…#FearTheDeer”
Meanwhile, Ciampa wrote, “Milwaukee. Celebrate. Stay classy. @Giannis_An34 = [goat] @TripleH – I volunteer to hand deliver the @wwe Title #FearTheDeer” Ciampa is a Milwaukee native.
