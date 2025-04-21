Triple H Reveals Floyd Mayweather’s WWE Obsession Fueled Money Persona

Triple H has shed light on the surprising connection between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s flamboyant “Money” persona and his deep-rooted fandom for WWE. Speaking on the FLAGRANT podcast with Andrew Schulz (per Fightful), Triple H detailed conversations with Mayweather, revealing how the world of professional wrestling directly influenced the boxer’s approach to showmanship and building his lucrative brand.

“He was a huge WWE fan growing up. That’s where the whole ‘Money’ Mayweather thing came from,” Triple H explained, highlighting the unexpected origin of Mayweather’s iconic moniker. He recounted Mayweather’s strategic understanding of the entertainment business, quoting the boxer:

“‘I knew ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ was only going to get so far. You could make the argument that I was the greatest boxer, but the real argument is what’s the greatest box office? How do you make that? I need to create a character, and I need an avenue in which to sell that character.’ He created the character, and then he went and sold 24/7 to HBO. That was the avenue to sell the character. The genius of what he did is not only make you hate him, but make you believe (he could lose). ‘This guy has an unorthodox style. Floyd is starting to get old.’ He is showing you flaws in his build-up of 24/7. He’s showing you the flaws. Too much family drama going on. He’s not focused, he’s not training right. All this shit.”