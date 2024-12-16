wrestling / News

Triple H Reveals New Logo For WWE Monday Night RAW

December 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Triple H revealed the new logo for WWE Monday Night RAW, which moves to Netflix on January 6. The show takes place at the Intuit Arena in Los Angeles. So far, the only match announced is Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat.

