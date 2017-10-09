WWE News: Triple H Reveals New NXT Dates, Mick Foley Comments On Shane vs. Owens, Taz Criticizes WWE Ring Announcer

– Triple H has revealed new dates for NXT on Twitter, which includes shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (December 1) and Bel Air, Maryland (December 2). They join recently added shows in Austin, Texas (November 16) and San Antonio, Texas (November 17) leading up to NXT Takeover: Wargames in Houston, Texas (November 18).

– Mick Foley live-tweeted his thoughts on the Hell in a Cell match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon at last night’s PPV. He wrote:

The build for the @FightOwensFight vs @shanemcmahon #HIAC match has been nothing short of epic. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 9, 2017

I can vouch that it's pretty dangerous up there! Thanks for asking! #HIAC — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 9, 2017

Shane is insane, but the main gain plainly goes to Zayn.

I really hope @shanemcmahon will be OK. #HIAC @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 9, 2017

– Meanwhile, Taz criticized WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton for his job at the Hell in a Cell PPV: