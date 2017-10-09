wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Reveals New NXT Dates, Mick Foley Comments On Shane vs. Owens, Taz Criticizes WWE Ring Announcer

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Triple H has revealed new dates for NXT on Twitter, which includes shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (December 1) and Bel Air, Maryland (December 2). They join recently added shows in Austin, Texas (November 16) and San Antonio, Texas (November 17) leading up to NXT Takeover: Wargames in Houston, Texas (November 18).

– Mick Foley live-tweeted his thoughts on the Hell in a Cell match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon at last night’s PPV. He wrote:

– Meanwhile, Taz criticized WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton for his job at the Hell in a Cell PPV:

