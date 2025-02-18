Triple H Reveals New WWE ID Championships

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has taken to social media to reveal the new WWE ID Championships for the recently launched WWE ID program. WWE will crown the first men and women’s champions of the program later on.

Triple H wrote in the caption on the new WWE ID titles, “The top independent wrestling prospects have been ID’d… and now, we’re ready to spotlight the best of the best. Here’s your first look at the Men’s and Women’s @WWEID Championships.” You can view the image of the new title belts below.

Per the official WWE ID X account, the first champions will be determined in tournaments that will be held across the top independent wrestling promotions. The belts will then be defended on the indies. More details will be revealed soon.

The top independent wrestling prospects have been ID’d… and now, we’re ready to spotlight the best of the best. Here’s your first look at the Men’s and Women’s @WWEID Championships. pic.twitter.com/VxERpeas2q — Triple H (@TripleH) February 18, 2025