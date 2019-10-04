Triple H Reveals Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa as the Two NXT Superstars He’d Want to Wrestle

– FOX Sports spoke to WWE Chief Operating Officer this week and asked him which current or former NXT Superstar he’d want to face. You can see Triple H give his answer in the clip below. He named two Superstars he’d like to face from NXT, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Triple H stated in the clip:

“In this moment, I’m gonna give you two. But I’m gonna give you two because they’re almost even. It would either be Tommaso Ciampa or Johnny Gargano. Just, Johnny Gargano, to me, is the Shawn Michaels of the moment in some ways. And that was one of my favorite opponents to ever step in the ring with. And then Ciampa is — I see a lot of myself there, and it would be interesting to step in the ring with him. And his style is a bit more akin to mine, so I think it would work out a little bit better for me, but that would be my two picks.”

Gargano later tweeted a response to the clip. He wrote, “That’s quite the compliment, boss! That match has TakeOver written all over it.. How about we split the difference and just give the world #DIY vs DX too while we’re at it..” You can check out that exchange below.

