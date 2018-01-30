Triple H Reveals When Ronda Rousey Will Return to WWE & The Performance Center

– Earlier today, it was reported that Ronda Rousey missed last night’s WWE Raw was because she flew back to Columbia to continue filming her next movie, Mile 22. Triple H spoke with USA Today, and revealed when she’ll be back and training with WWE….

“She’ll finish up this movie, and then she’s in. She’ll be at the Performance Center, she’ll be training and working with us every day. And we’ll see where it goes. It is not for lack of desire or motivation, if anything. The two times she has been at the Performance Center training, we’ve had to try to get her to back off because she will train all day and all night if we let her.”