WWE News: Triple H Reveals Theme For NXT New Year’s Evil, Pat McAfee on Trolling the Trolls, Stock Ticks Down
December 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H has revealed the theme some for the New Year’s Evil-themed episode of NXT. The Game posted to Twitter to hype the show, which airs on January 6th on USA Network, and revealed the theme song will be Ghostemane’s “Lazaretto”:
Ringing in the new year with a bang…@Ghostemane is #NXTLOUD this @WWENXT New Year’s EVIL…. #WeAreNXT #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/B441kUywTB
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 16, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.33 on Wednesday, down $0.15 (0.33%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.15% on the day.
– A new clip from the Swerve City Podcast features Pat McAfee talking about how much he enjoys trolling internet trolls:
