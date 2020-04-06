wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Puts Over Rhea Ripley After Her WM 36 Loss, Mia Yim Says She’ll See Charlotte Soon, Lashley Tweet

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Rhea Ripley

– Triple H put over Rhea Ripley following her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36:

[email protected]aRipley_WWE went toe to toe with one of the absolute best women to ever step in the ring…her path to greatness has not changed one bit. #ProudOfYouBoth

…Night two bar sets the bar high! #AndNew
@WWENXT”

– Mia Yim tweeted that she will see Charlotte Flair soon now that Flair is the NXT Women’s Champion.

– Bobby Lashley tweeted a frowny face after his WrestleMania 36 loss to Aleister Black.

