WWE News: Triple H Puts Over Rhea Ripley After Her WM 36 Loss, Mia Yim Says She’ll See Charlotte Soon, Lashley Tweet

Triple H Puts Over Rhea Ripley After Her WM 36 Loss, Mia Yim Says She'll See Charlotte Soon, Lashley Tweet
– Triple H put over Rhea Ripley following her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36:
“[email protected]aRipley_WWE went toe to toe with one of the absolute best women to ever step in the ring…her path to greatness has not changed one bit. #ProudOfYouBoth
…Night two bar sets the bar high! #AndNew
@WWENXT”
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 5, 2020
– Mia Yim tweeted that she will see Charlotte Flair soon now that Flair is the NXT Women’s Champion.
Home has changed, boo. See you soon 👐🏾 #WWENXT https://t.co/lj6D6J7Eod
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 5, 2020
– Bobby Lashley tweeted a frowny face after his WrestleMania 36 loss to Aleister Black.
…😒
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 5, 2020
