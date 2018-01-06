Triple H Reminisces on Friendship With Road Dogg With Photos of Vintage 1993 WCW match

– Triple H posted a tweet earlier today looking back at his friendship with former DX stablemate, Brian James (aka Road Dogg Jesse James). The tweet had some stills from a match between the two from WCW Worldwide in 1993. You can check out Triple H’s tweet below.

20 years of

…bad hair

…and bad attitude

…but mostly laughs!!!! Thanks for every step…Who woulda thought? @WWERoadDogg pic.twitter.com/tr0nwUEUCZ — Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2018