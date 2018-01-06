 

wrestling / News

Triple H Reminisces on Friendship With Road Dogg With Photos of Vintage 1993 WCW match

January 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H

– Triple H posted a tweet earlier today looking back at his friendship with former DX stablemate, Brian James (aka Road Dogg Jesse James). The tweet had some stills from a match between the two from WCW Worldwide in 1993. You can check out Triple H’s tweet below.

