wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H and The Rock Discuss John Cena’s Heel Turn in Unreal Clip, Blake Monroe ‘Glamour Is Forever’ Theme, Playlist Showcases Brock Lesnar Returns
August 5, 2025 | Posted by
– Netflix released a clip from the new docuseries, WWE: Unreal, that shows Triple H and The Rock discussing the John Cena heel turn at Elimination Chamber Toronto. You can view that clip below. WWE: Unreal is streaming now on Netflix.
– WWE released the full “Glamour Is Forever” entrance them for Blake Monroe:
– WWE Playlist showcased electrifying returns for Brock Lesnar: