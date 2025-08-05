wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H and The Rock Discuss John Cena’s Heel Turn in Unreal Clip, Blake Monroe ‘Glamour Is Forever’ Theme, Playlist Showcases Brock Lesnar Returns

August 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE: Unreal John Cena, The Rock Triple H Image Credit: Netflix

– Netflix released a clip from the new docuseries, WWE: Unreal, that shows Triple H and The Rock discussing the John Cena heel turn at Elimination Chamber Toronto. You can view that clip below. WWE: Unreal is streaming now on Netflix.

– WWE released the full “Glamour Is Forever” entrance them for Blake Monroe:

– WWE Playlist showcased electrifying returns for Brock Lesnar:

