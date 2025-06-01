Triple H and the Rock Listed As Producers For Upcoming Andy Kaufman Documentary

A new documentary about Andy Kaufman is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, with Triple H and The Rock producing. The festival’s listing for the film has Triple H as a producer with The Rock as an executive producer. The documentary, Andy Kaufman is Me, will include never-before-heard audio from Kaufman himself, as well as interviews with Michael and Carol Kaufman, David Letterman, Carol Kane, and Tim Heidecker.

Here’s a synopsis: This wildly entertaining documentary cracks open the bizarre, brilliant, and endlessly surprising world of Andy Kaufman like never before — using his own voice to guide the way. Unearthed from a vault of never-before-heard audio diaries, Andy Kaufman is Me offers an all-access pass to Kaufman’s unfiltered thoughts, offbeat performance ideas, and a surreal semi-autobiographical novel he never finished… until now.

Director Clay Tweel reanimates Kaufman’s lost project with a deliriously inventive twist: marionette puppetry that turns his eccentric vision into a dreamlike spectacle. The result is a trippy, funny, and deeply personal ride through the mind of a man who never played by the rules — and never wanted to.

Featuring candid interviews with those who knew him best — including Michael and Carol Kaufman, David Letterman, Carol Kane, and Tim Heidecker — this film peels back the layers of myth and mischief to reveal the soul behind the spectacle. Both an origin story and a resurrection, Andy Kaufman is Me is a mind-bending journey through identity, performance, and the fine line between reality and illusion. It’s Kaufman like you’ve never seen (or heard) him before.