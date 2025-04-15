Triple H Says The Rock Loves John Cena’s Heel Turn, Wants To Do What Is Best To Help WWE

Triple H says that The Rock is loving John Cena’s turn to the dark side. Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber and allied with the Final Boss, and Triple H was asked in an interview with High Performance about The Rock’s reaction to the turn.

“He loves it,” The Game said (per Fightful). “Rock is at a place in his career with WWE; he wants to do what is best to help WWE. He’s on the board. WWE, wrestling in general, is in his blood. For him now to be part of what we do, Final Boss. He’s the biggest movie star in the world and comes to be a bad guy here and then talks about it in the third person, but he’s this Final Boss character. It’s fun to play and be able to come in to do. He has an insane schedule so he pops in and out and does little things here and little things there.”

He continued, “It’s great having him around and be part of it. He likes to be disruptive so in the moment where he’s doing stuff with us at Elimination Chamber and the idea comes up about, ‘What if Cody tells you to get lost and then John turns,’ he’s like, ‘Holy shit. This is amazing.’ We’re all involved in this amazing moment that shifts the business. John resonates, like Rock does, beyond our business. He’s a household name. You don’t have to be a WWE fan to know who John Cena or Rock is.”

The Rock last appeared on WWE TV at Elimination Chamber.