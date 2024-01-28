Triple H Discusses The Rock Joining the TKO Board, Having A Shorthand With Him About WWE

Triple H spoke to the media during the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 post-show media scrum. He talked about how amazing it is to have The Rock join the TKO board, not just because of his celebrity and marketing skills, but because of his knowledge of the WWE product. Highlights from his comments are below.

On The Rock joining the TKO board: “An amazing opportunity for us to have the biggest celebrity, the biggest star in the world, the biggest box office attraction in the world, to be a part of that board, and help us. He’s an expert on branding, on marketing, all those things, so to help with that.”

On being able to talk about the WWE product with The Rock in a language that they both understand: “But what I love about it, is he’s also a guy that, while on a board at an extremely high level and communicate with them, I can have shorthand with him about what WWE needs. And for people that sometimes don’t understand what the product is, that is such a blessing to be able to call him and just say, in our language, here’s what I’m feeling, here’s the way I want to go, and can you help me with that, and that’s really what they’re there for, to help us with that and business. It’s amazing to have him doing that, it’s a huge opportunity for us.”

