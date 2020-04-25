WWE News: Triple H Responds To The Rock’s Video Message, The Game Featured in WWE List This

– Triple H has posted to Twitter responding to the Rock’s special video sent to him on WWE’s The Bump celebrating his 25th anniversary. You can see The Game’s post below:

Thanks to everyone on the show and to @TheRock for the video. Somehow after all the battles we’ve had, all the miles we’ve driven… you look the same (and made me look old!!!)

To many more years, my friend. https://t.co/evbAp6th5D — Triple H (@TripleH) April 23, 2020

– WWE’s List This! posted a video of 25 facts about Triple H: