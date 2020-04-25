wrestling

WWE News: Triple H Responds To The Rock's Video Message, The Game Featured in WWE List This

April 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Raw 91018 WWE

– Triple H has posted to Twitter responding to the Rock’s special video sent to him on WWE’s The Bump celebrating his 25th anniversary. You can see The Game’s post below:

– WWE’s List This! posted a video of 25 facts about Triple H:

Triple H, Jeremy Thomas

