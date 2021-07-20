Triple H On Roman Reigns: ‘He’s The Biggest Star In The Industry’

Triple H was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and he discussed his reaction to Roman Reigns vs. Edge at WWE Money in the Bank, Reigns as the biggest star in wrestling, and much more. Here’s what Triple H had to say:

Triple H on the Money in the Bank main event between Roman Reigns and Edge: “There are lots of moving parts in a match like that. Roman Reigns and Edge needed time for their story to play out, and you want people to invest to the point where they forget about anything else. Seth Rollins needed time to make his point. You need to allow all the moments time to breathe. The goal for everyone involved is to be so good you make people forget about everything else. Those rumors you might have heard about who could show up, or what may happen, our goal is to make you forget about those. Be so captivating out there that you make people focus only on you. Get everyone so caught up in the moment, and that’s what Roman, Edge and Rollins did. Then, in this case, when you’re focused entirely on what’s happening in the ring, that’s when Cena comes out….if you ask John, I’m sure it felt right in the ring. It was magic.”

On Reigns being the biggest star in the wrestling industry: “Roman is the biggest star in WWE, he’s the biggest star in the industry. He perfected his craft at a really hard time to do so with no fans. He put so much into his character work, and his reaction to Cena was as powerful as the moment itself. Watching that, I couldn’t help but think back to how long he’s been doing this and some of the tougher times he’s been through. Right now, he’s performing on a whole other level. He’s at the point where he is no longer thinking about the character, he just is.”

On Big E winning the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: “Big E created a real identity while maintaining his alliance in The New Day, which is remarkable. We are just beginning to see his next gear. The ultimate potential with Big E exists at a whole other level.”