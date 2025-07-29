It was revealed on WWE Unreal that Triple H thought Roman Reigns would be “dead in the water” without Paul Heyman. The episode looked at the lead-up to the WrestleMania 41 match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, and featured footage of a creative meeting where Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and Ed Kosky debated which direction they should go in with the match. Highlights of their exchange are below (h/t Fightful).

Triple H: “I’m of the opinion that Punk should go over at WrestleMania.”

Bruce Prichard: “I agree.”

Triple H: “Is Heyman going to fuck Punk over like he is in his corner, but he’s still trying to do shit for Roman? Punk should go over, and not only should Punk go over, but Heyman turns on him, doesn’t work, Punk overcomes Paul, beats either Roman or Seth. Punk not only survives, but thrives. Not seeing that?”

Kosky: “No, I see all of it, I just hate the finish at Mania.”

Triple H: “What do you mean?”

Kosky: “Punk going over is great, but Heyman decides to go with Seth and ends up…that way, feel much more shocking of this whole time, Seth manipulated this whole deal.”

Prichard: “I agree.”

Kosky: “Seth going over feels like a better story to me. Roman and Heyman have had such a good run where they’ve been synonymous that breaking them apart in the main event of WrestleMania is something worthy of that. This is finally starting to feel like a rich story worthy of WrestleMania instead of fighting over the love of Paul Heyman.

Triple H: “I see your point. I’m not sure I agree with it. I feel like, in that scenario, Roman is dead in the water.”

Kosky: “As far as?”

Triple H: “His character.”

Kosky: “Without Heyman?”

Triple H: “He’s not a babyface. He’s not a heel. He doesn’t have any shit around him that made him successful and he got beat by CM Punk.”

Kosky: “There is part of me that feels like you saying that is what makes it interesting to me.”

The finish ended up seeing Paul Heyman betray both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, and aligning himself with Seth Rollins.