Triple H Hypes Ronda Rousey’s Contract Signing
February 13, 2018
– As previously reported, WWE officially announced that Ronda Rousey will be signing her WWE contract at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event this month. Triple H commented on the news on his Twitter account, which you can check out below.
Elimination Chamber is set for February 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be streamed live on WWE Network.
Sunday, February 25th…a night that will change the landscape of @WWE.
Be there in Las Vegas @TMobileArena for #WWEChamber to witness the most dominant woman in combat sports history, @RondaRousey OFFICIALLY start her @WWE career as a part of #Raw. https://t.co/QWTHk4aKB7
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2018