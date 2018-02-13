 

Triple H Hypes Ronda Rousey’s Contract Signing

As previously reported, WWE officially announced that Ronda Rousey will be signing her WWE contract at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event this month. Triple H commented on the news on his Twitter account, which you can check out below.

Elimination Chamber is set for February 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be streamed live on WWE Network.

