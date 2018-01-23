Triple H on Ronda Rousey: ‘Stay Tuned’

Triple H recently spoke with The Blast (via wrestlinginc.com), during a Make-A-Wish celebration, and asked about Rousey’s status. Triple H stated, “I will tell you this. Stay tuned.”

Rousey’s WWE deal has been rumored for some time. UFC president Dana White recently stated that he doesn’t see Rousey returning to MMA.

Triple H recently has dinner with Rousey, which most feel was set up by WWE specifically for TMZ “to catch” in order to get more publicity.

There have been rumors that her deal is done, and there have also been reports that Rousey been training regularly at the Performance Center for a debut at the Royal Rumble PPV.