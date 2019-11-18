wrestling / News
Triple H Rumored For Team NXT At Survivor Series This Sunday
A new post from WrestleVotes suggests that there are people in WWE pushing for Triple H to be a part of Team NXT in the Men’s Survivor Series match between NXT, RAW and Smackdown. According to the report, not even The Game wants to be a part of the match.
It reads: Hearing that over the past few weeks there has been a push from creative to have Triple H as a member of Team NXT in the men’s elimination match. That idea has been met w/ mixed reactions, including that of The Game. I’m told he does NOT want to be part of the match this Sunday.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 18, 2019
