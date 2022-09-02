Triple H Talks About Sasha Banks’ Potential WWE Return

Speaking recently with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Triple H spoke about the possibility of Sasha Banks returning to WWE after Vince McMahon’s departure (per Fightful). Banks and McMahon’s tension was no secret after her walkout alongside her Tag Team co-champion Naomi this May. With Triple H as the new creative lead for WWE and his pattern of bringing previously-departed performers back to the company, however, it seems like Banks could possibly return in a similar fashion to other wrestlers like Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross. You can read a highlight from Triple H’s appearance and see the full episode below.

On if he thinks Sasha Banks might come back to WWE: “Time will tell. Time will tell. In a lot of ways, communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication breakdown there, for whatever reason. Starting back up that communication, it’s not a difficult process, but it’s a process, and you have to go through the process. She’s an unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to, what does she want to do now with her life, her career, whatever that is. The passion, clearly, for what we do, there is a passion for other things as well. It comes down to what does she want to do? It has to be right for her. It has to be right for everybody. She is, as you’ve seen over the course of her career of coming into the PC [Performance Center] at NXT, is an unbelievable performer that I believe in with everything I have. That is one of the biggest stars in our business. It’s just what she wants to do.”