Triple H Says AJ Styles Is Working Hard to Rehab Injury Before WrestleMania

– Triple H discussed AJ Styles’ injury and how it may affect WrestleMania 34’s plans in a new interview with Catch-Newz. Audio is below, as well as highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On whether the company has a “Plan B” in case Styles can’t compete: “You always have to have a Plan B, [and] just in case you have a Plan C. AJ is an incredible performer. Replacing AJ Styles would be very difficult. [He’s] not necessarily a replaceable talent, but we would do our best.”

On Styles rehabbing the injury: “AJ is working diligently on rehabbing his injuries and getting himself in tip-top shape for WrestleMania. We are trying to help him with that process of getting the best care and the best rehab and everything else possible. We’re hoping for the best. Right now he says he’s feeling a lot better and will be ready to go. Obviously we’ll get him doctors to make sure that he is ready to go and get a medical clearance, if that’s possible. He’s working very hard at it, so we’re hoping for the best.”