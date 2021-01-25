Triple H Says Brock Lesnar Will Appear On Wrestlemania Only If He Wants To

In an interview with The Hindustan Times, Triple H spoke about the status of Brock Lesnar for Wrestlemania, noting that the Beast Incarnate will show up only if he wants to. Here are highlights:

On if he will make an in-ring return: “You never say never in WWE. We had an opportunity and moment in time where Drew Mcintyre was found to be Covid positive and could not appear as he was in quarantine. I got the call. Every time you get the opportunity to show up in front of WWE fans, even though not in person, you hate to pass up on that opportunity. As far as a one-off is concerned, we’ll see but right now I am focused on Superstar Spectacle. We’ll see as far as me stepping back in the ring.”

On Brock Lesnar’s status for Wrestlemania: “One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn’t he won’t. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar.”

On a possible match between Roman Reigns and The Rock: “I’ve known The Rock since the beginning of his career. As much he loves making movies, going on to become one of the most successful actors. He is maybe the biggest star in the world and certainly in Hollywood. But there is nothing like stepping into a WWE ring. The adrenaline rush. I guarantee you The Rock never made a movie and had goosebumps all over his body. If The Rock can make it happen, he looks in shape, I am sure he would love to do it. If his schedule permits. He works hard. The only person that works more than The Rock is Vince McMahon. If there is a will and a way, he will make it happen and WWE will do everything. If fans want to see it, we will make it happen. But it really comes down to does The Rock want to it and does he have the time to do it.”