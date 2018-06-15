Triple H Says a Cross Promotion Event With NJPW Is Possible

– Triple H recently spoke with the Sun, and was asked about a possible cross-promotional event with WWE & NJPW. Here is what he had to say…

“We are open to doing things with anybody or anything. We have an alliance with PROGRESS in the UK, a situation with ICW in Scotland, two very well run and respected promotions that do good business – but more importantly they are cultivating talent. They are not just exploiting talent and grabbing guys to do a show with them, they are teaching talent and trying to make them better, which is what it is all about for me. Is there opportunity for cross-promotional events? Absolutely, with the right things. It’s a blank slate and I’m open to just about anything if the right situation shows itself.”