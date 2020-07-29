Triple H Says Goodbye To Kairi Sane, WWE Posts Tribute Video Featuring Other Japanese Stars

As previously reported, Kairi Sane thanked WWE fans and the locker room in a farewell post on social media, after the episode of RAW that was taped on July 20, which reports stated was Sane’s last day. In his own post to Twitter, Triple H paid tribute to the former NXT Women’s Champion.

He wrote: “A truly unique young woman with the ability to capture hearts, minds (and pirate ships!!!) Proud of @KairiSaneWWE’s growth as a performer and her time spent with #WWENXT and @WWE.”

Meanwhile, WWE has released a new video to say farewell, which features quotes from other Japanese stars like Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura.