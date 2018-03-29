Triple H Says He’s Most Proud of NXT’s Success, Talks NXT Stars’ Main Roster Success

– Triple H spoke with CBS’ In This Corner podcast for a new interview promoting NXT Takeover: New Orleans. Highlights are below:

On NXT stars finding success on the main roster: “I think it speaks volumes to the system. I think it speaks volumes that it worked and that it’s still working. Obviously, I want it to improve and become better and better, but obviously it worked. Pretty much every match on the card at WrestleMania, I think with the exception of maybe one, have talent who came through the Performance Center. A lot of them have gone through NXT. It’s definitely working.”

On the strengfth of the NXT brand: “If I had to pick one thing that I’m the most proud of is that [NXT] continues to roll. When we did the first TakeOver and we had a series of call ups and we lose talent, everybody said, ‘Ugh, this is the fatal flaw, you guys are done.’ I tried to say to them, ‘I don’t think it’s a flaw, I think it’s the strength. It’s on us to recreate, it’s on us to keep it fresh and it’s on us to keep it exciting.’ I believe that the talent can do that.”

On NXT having ups and downs: “Does [NXT] have ebbs and flows? Absolutely. When we lost the entire women’s division except for Asuka, did it take us some time to reboot it? Absolutely. But that’s the exciting part, watching the evolution and watching that talent grow to become something more. Our most passionate fan base are the fans that love NXT. Our most passionate fan base are the ones that can’t get enough of in-ring product no matter what we do or what it is, they just love sports entertainment in general. When we can keep feeding that passion, that to me is the most exciting.”