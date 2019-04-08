wrestling / News

Triple H Says His In-Ring Future Is His Decision

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

Triple H spoke with WWE.com after his win over Batista at Wrestlemania 35 last night, where he promised that he is the only one that gets to decide what happens with his in-ring career.

He added that the fact that he was friends with Batista had no effect on the match itself because of the crowd and the adrenaline that he felt.

