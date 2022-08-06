Triple H Says His Intent With WWE Is to Continue Vince McMahon’s Legacy

– Speaking to ESPN, new WWE head of creations and VP of Talent Relations Triple H discussed the new era with him spearheading those aspects following Vince McMahon’s exit. Below are some highlights.

Triple H on not trying to fill the shoes of Vince McMahon by himself: “This is the longest-running stuff on TV. I do not dream for one second that I could fill those shoes by myself, period. It’s going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this on, but we will.”

On his intent with WWE: “The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we’re going to do that is with a team. That’s with Steph, that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn [who produces WWE’s TV programs], that’s with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent. We have the greatest, hardest-working talent in the world. I have no doubt in mind, with this team, we can do it.”

Triple H took over the roles following Vince McMahon retiring as Chairman & CEO of WWE last month. Triple H’s wife, Stephanie McMahon is now the new Co-CEO WWE alongside Nick Khan.