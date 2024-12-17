Triple H Says It Took A Long Time To Get Undertaker To Agree To WWE WrestleMania XL Appearance

Appearing on The Roommates Show with Brunson and Josh Hart (per Fightful), Triple H discussed having to recuit The Undertaker into agreeing to making an apperance at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Taker did get physical at WrestleMania XL when he chokeslammed The Rock during the second night’s main event that saw Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

“It took us forever to get him to do that thing. A lot of that stuff comes together in the tail end. When I first called him for it, he’s like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t think I want to do it.’ I’m like, ‘80,000 people are going to go absolutely insane.’ It took us a little bit. Rock had to call him. Everybody had to call him to get him to finally acquiesce to do it. When he retired, he sort of wanted, ‘I’m just done.’ He didn’t come out with the hat and jacket. The hat and jacket are retired. ‘I’ll come out as me, but I’m not coming out as Undertaker.’ He just wanted it to be over.”