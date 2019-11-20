Triple H Says Johnny Gargano’s Health Is ‘Day by Day’

Triple H had a media conference call today to promote NXT Takeover: WarGames and gave an injury update on Johnny Gargano. Gargano has been out of action for weeks, with the in-story explanation being an attack from Finn Balor. According to Triple H, Gargano’s status is currently ‘day to day.’

When asked when Gargano would come back, he said: “You know what? Day by day right now. I’m hoping it’s soon, he’s hoping it’s soon. This is…God, I can’t tell you how many Takeovers in a row that he did and he is just gutted missing this one. I’m gutted for him. This would have been an epic match and a big moment with him and Balor, but it is what it is. He’s sort of day to day right now, it kind of goes by how he feels. There’s nothing there that is structurally concerning or anything like that, it’s just a management of the symptoms and trying to get him past all that. That’s the update. It’s day to day but hopefully it won’t be too long.“