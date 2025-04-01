Triple H Says Netflix Has No Input On Creative Direction Of WWE Shows

The landscape of professional wrestling shifted significantly on January 6th, as WWE Raw debuted on Netflix, signaling its departure from cable television after a long run since its 1993 inception.

To address any confusion surrounding Netflix’s involvement with WWE, Triple H recently provided clarification during an interview with Peter Gillibrand of the BBC.

He said Netflix has “no input” on the creative direction of the shows. “We create the superstars, we create the storylines. We do all of that and the world watches.” Netflix only decides “how long the show is, when we go off air, or what time we’re on air. As far as the content of the shows… someone doesn’t tell the NFL how football’s played. They distribute our product.”