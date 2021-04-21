Triple H Says NXT’s Move To Tuesday Ends the Narrative of An ‘Imaginary War’

Triple H weighed in on WWE NXT’s move to Tuesdays and the benefit of putting an end to the narrative of an “imaginary ratings war in a new interview. The WWE executive spoke with Peter Rosenberg on ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his day-to-day schedule: “Monday’s and Tuesday’s in Orlando prepping and working on NXT. Now with that being on Tuesday’s on USA, preparation for, getting ready for, production meeting on Mondays. Tuesdays, execution of the show. Wednesday – Thursday in the office pretty much all day, and then Friday’s, fly down, do SmackDown with the team there. COVID created a different template of a scenario of us kind of trying to divide and conquer just in case. Never knowing when things were going to get bad or somebody was going to get sick. So we try to have multiple groups of people that could operate and get into different places depending on what was needed. We try to sort of stay away from each other as best we could in case of emergency, but I’ll be in Friday there in Tampa doing SmackDown and everything else. It’s a 24/7 game really. This machine just keeps rolling.”

On NXT moving to Tuesday: “The promotional opportunity for us is much better on a Tuesday and also then not having to have a narrative where it’s just constantly about an imaginary war or this imaginary battle. People can say what they want, but the truth of the matter is you compete against everything. If you are creating a television product or content and that is the world we live in is content not television, not internet. It’s everything. You’re constantly competing for eyeballs and time against everything under the sun, including sleep and time to do other things, and video games, and Tik Tok and everything else that’s out there.

“So having your own space where you don’t have to then have an added imaginary battle stacked up against it, it’s kind of nice. The bigger fact is having a lead in from a Tuesday into a Wednesday. When we first started, NXT was on Wednesday’s for viewers of The Network. The transition to USA and wanting to keep that consistency for those that were watching on The Network so they would know where to find it and not have confusion of SmackDown leaving Tuesday’s and people joining in and finding something else. Time has gone by now, and this is a great opportunity for us to have that lead in for Monday Night RAW, get that promotional window for Monday Night RAW, get to Tuesday’s and continue to deliver the product. Again, I’m thrilled with it, and I think the opportunity is the same as it was before, which is for talent to get out there live and show everything that they can do, and I’m a big believer that talent will shine through, and they’ll get that opportunity and you’ll make bigger and bigger stars as time goes by. It’s about making stars and them having that opportunity not just the number every single week.”