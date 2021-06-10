Triple H Says NXT TakeOver During SummerSlam Weekend Is a ‘Work in Progress’

– Speaking during today’s NXT TakeOver media conference call (via PWInsider), WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H (aka Paul Michael Levesque) said that an NXT TakeOver show for SummerSlam weekend is currently a “work in progress.” So, it sounds possible that the next TakeOver could be scheduled for that weekend.

Additionally, Triple H was asked about where the TakeOver could be held, and if it potentially could be in Orlando, Triple H instead spoke about the process of fans returning to the live events. He did not confirm Orlando as a location.

Currently, SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE has not yet announced an NXT TakeOver event for that weekend.

The PWInsider report does not that WWE internally has its next NXT TakeOver event scheduled for Sunday, August 22, which is the day after SummerSlam. Triple H did not confirm that date during the conference call.

Meanwhile, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 is set for Sunday, June 13. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.