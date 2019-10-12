Triple H Says Ronda Rousey Will Come Back to WWE

– Triple H discussed Ronda Rousey’s WWE status during the media scrum at Friday’s Las Vegas press conference. The Game said that Rousey will be returning to the company and has been pitching ideas for her return.

When asked about Rousey’s status, he said, “Don’t have a specific timeline, but you know, she’s with us, this is family for her. She’s coming back. She has said it, she calls us all the time. You know, I think the biggest tear for her right now is trying to do what she wants in her personal life and just missing this. There’s — it’s hard to explain. This is like a family, and there’s a brotherhood and a sisterhood here, that’s deep with people. I don’t think she understood that walking in the door. But when she got here, she has said to me multiple times, ‘It’s like the family I never knew I was missing, and the group of friends and an environment I never knew I was missing.’ And I think she misses that greatly. She talks to everybody all the time, she’s constantly with us, and she’s constantly pitching her return. So, if I had to guess, it would be sooner rather than later, but who knows?”