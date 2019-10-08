Triple H Says a Second Evolution PPV is Still Possible, Talks Daughter Training in the Ring

– Triple H spoke with Digital Spy for a new interview discussing his daughter starting to train in the ring, the rise of women’s wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

On his daughter Aurora training with WWE stars: “My oldest daughter has had the opportunity to train a little bit with Ronda, has had the opportunity to train a little bit with Nattie (Natalya) and with Charlotte (Flair) and with all these different people in here … For me, if you’re passionate about something, if it’s your dream, then I would support them as long as they’re willing to work incredibly hard, as hard as they possibly can. It’s incredible if she stays with it and it all depends on her passion but she has fun doing it and we’ll see. If it’s your dream and she’s willing to do the work that it takes then good for her.”

On if being a father of three daughters made him more open to pushing the women’s division: “No matter whether you have girls or boys, your perception when you become a parent of the world changes dramatically from what it was before you had kids. It certainly added to it for sure. But I had never understood, even years ago, there were women that were very talented, there were some that were just there, then there were some that were very talented but not really being given the opportunity to do more. Not because we just weren’t giving it to them, but I don’t know if fans were ready and willing to accept it yet.”

On the rise of women in sports: “If you went back 10 years ago, 15 years ago people would have said, ‘I don’t want to see women getting punched in sport’, and now it’s totally accepted. I think that, as that perception of the world was changing, we were changing at the same time. Having your finger on that pulse is very important. So we changed how we started to recruit, we started to recruit athletes. We changed how we were training them, instead of training them to be side characters, tertiary characters, we were training them to be athletes. And we found that when we gave them the opportunities, more often than not they knocked it out of the park and once they started to do that the fans started to react.”

On the possibility of a second Evolution PPV: “I think so. This year has been such a transitional year with WWE that in the process of a lot of things happening like the switch to Fox, NXT going to USA, there’s been so many crazy things going on, part of the planning process of those things is us not having the bandwidth to do a few of the things that we would have liked to have done this year. (Evolution) is still on the table, still up in the air as to what will happen and what will go down. I think it might be a little bit on a delay from when we would have liked to have done it, just because there’s only seven days in a week and 24 hours in the day. There’s only so much we can accomplish and have it be done correctly. You don’t want to half-ass it.”