Triple H Says Smackdown Will Pay Tribute To Shad Gaspard Tonight

Triple H recently spoke to TMZ Sports, praising Shad Gaspard and revealing that Smackdown will have a tribute to the former WWE superstar. NXT had a short on-screen graphic this past Wednesday.

Triple H said: “Yeah, we did, you know obviously this was all happening in real-time, Wednesday night we put something at the beginning of the show and I’m sure we’ll be doing something on SmackDown. He was such a great guy. Shad was one of those guys that everybody loved. Steph and I saw him maybe six months ago, we were at FOX for a meeting and he’s just coming out of the lobby and we were coming in the lobby and we probably stood there for twenty minutes talking. He’s just the greatest guy, so nice and finding success in all these other things he was doing in Hollywood and everything else. With the circumstances around all of this, and you know, his son which thank God he is okay. Knowing that he said, ‘Save my son’ and that was the last thing he did, that’s all you need to know about the guy. He was just a great human being and it’s tragic, and my thoughts and prayers, as are everyone’s here, are to his wife and his kid, just the family, it’s tragic. Even when it was happening that day, you’re just holding out hope. I don’t know, maybe he got picked up by a boat… you’re just hanging on to anything, please don’t let this be true, and as illogical as it is, unfortunately it was. Again, it’s just tragic.”