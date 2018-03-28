wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Says He & Stephanie Are Ready For WrestleMania, Preview Info For Tonight’s NXT TV, Video on Ric flair’s Custom Made Suit Line
– Triple H tweeted the following on training with wife Stephanie McMahon ahead of WrestleMania 34…
Late nights, early mornings, day-in, day-out.@WWE is our business, our passion, our legacy. It is ours.@StephMcMahon and I are always ready…especially for @WrestleMania.@RealKurtAngle @RondaRousey, #AreYouReady?#GameTime pic.twitter.com/oU6vQ0DLEL
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 27, 2018
– WWE released the following preview info for tonight’s episode of NXT TV…
What will Aleister Black have in store for the NXT Champion?: With their NXT Championship Match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans less than two weeks away, Aleister Black will be coming to the black-and-yellow brand, seemingly ready to respond to Andrade “Cien” Almas’ aggressive callout from last week. Will the NXT Universe get a preview of the TakeOver title match if these two combustible elements face off? Find out tonight when NXT streams on the award-winning WWE Network at 8/7 C!
– TMZ posted the following video, looking at the announcement that Ric Flair recently launched a new line of suits with Mr. Custom Made. The Ric Flair Collection currently features 12 items that range from $595 to $795. Flair has sent suits to celebrities such as The Rock and Jamie Foxx.