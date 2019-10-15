Triple H Says Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez Are Great For WWE, Whether He’s Worried They Can’t Adapt to WWE Style

– Triple H spoke with Notsam Wrestling for a new interview at the WWE press event promoting Crown Jewel and discussed Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez coming into the company. Fury will face Braun Strowman at the Saudi PPV, while Velasquez — who has signed a multi-year deal with WWE — will face Brock Lesnar. Highlights and the full video are below:

On how big it is for him to be able to announce big names like Fury and Velasquez: “Yeah, I think it’s awesome. I think it’s great for WWE, I also think it’s great for boxing, I think it’s great for MMA. You know, people forget that this is a global company. You talk about household names: Brock Lesnar. The WWE Superstars are in many ways the biggest household names athletically in sports out there, because WWE kind of transcends language and nationalities and everything else. It’s kind of the one true sport that is everywhere. So the aspect of this that crosses all those boundaries with Cain Velasquez, even in places where MMA is not necessarily as big — boxing is sort of big everywhere, it’s that crossover that makes the appeal huge for everybody. Benefits us, benefits them. To me, it was awesome to bring in this level of talent. Tyson Fury, one of the greatest boxers ever. Cain Velasquez, obviously his career in MMA represents itself well. There’s nothing you can say.”

On if there’s any part of him worried that an athlete can’t adapt to WWE: “You know, it’s a funny thing that as I spoke with Cain Velasquez, I don’t know. A year, year and a half ago he came down to the Performance Center and saw what we did and got in the ring. And obviously from an athlete’s standpoint he was there, but there was a question of him as an entertainer, what can he do? But he has sort of reinvented himself over that last year and has shown that he can do more than just be the fighter.

“Tyson Fury, I think was born to be a sports entertainer, just ended up in boxing in a way, because of his background. But if you look across boxing right now, it’s hard to find a bigger entertainer. Not only in promotion for fights, but actually in the fights. You know, he is a consummate showman at all times. He is custom-made for this, and I can tell you just from the few times that I have seen him step into the ring already, just doing what we do, it’s like a fish to water. This is going to be awesome.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Notsam Wrestling with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.