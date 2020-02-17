Triple H Says Vince McMahon Shocked Him By Booking Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania

Triple H says that the just-made-official match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania was entirely Vince McMahon’s call, and the call shocked him at first. During the post-show media call, the NXT boss said was asked if USA Network, who have a heavy investment in NXT’s success, were involved in the decision and said now.

“Actually, USA Network had no involvement in it at all,” he said (per Fightful) “To be honest, it was shocking to me when it was first mentioned to me. I believe that this was just a decision from Vince’s part on understanding the other stories for the women. To me, you have opportunities where you look in a moment in time and ask is Charlotte going after Bayley and Sasha Banks [on SmackDown], does she come after Becky Lynch [on Raw]. You’ve seen that before and we’re looking into something fresh and you see that with Shayna Baszler going after Becky Lynch and you see that in different ways on SmackDown with where they’re going. So this was a way for Charlotte Flair needing to be in that big, epic role. I think it really had nothing more to do with that. It’s good storytelling and that’s what the goal is here, good storytelling across the board.”

Flair made the match official after she attacked Ripley after her win over Bianca Belair, accepting the challenge. WrestleMania 36 take place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida.