Triple H Says Vince McMahon Wants NXT To Be A Different Product For More Passionate Fans

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Triple H spoke about what Vince McMahon thinks about NXT and what the Chairman of WWE thinks about the direction the yellow brand is taking. Here are highlights:

On Vince McMahon’s opinion of NXT: “Everything that happens within WWE has Vince’s fingerprints on it. There is no NXT without Vince. It wouldn’t exist without him. He wants NXT to be different, something for the more passionate fan base. It’s a darker, grittier feel, it’s different. He totally understands that. But he has no desire to be in the day-to-day operations. Vince has a lot of other things on his plate.”

On competition with AEW: “To be truly great at something, you make the competition in and of yourself. For me, the competitive juices are always flowing, but the greats don’t just rise to the occasion. If you’re truly great, you deliver all the time. The competitive nature of it, for me, is internal. As NXT has grown in the past five years, we’ve been on Wednesday nights and we’ve been doing TakeOvers. The challenge is competing among ourselves. That’s a challenge, but I love creating the competition amongst ourselves. I want Wednesday to be the best NXT no matter what, whether there is another show on against us or not. I want to put on the absolute best show every time we’re on the air.”

On what he learned from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick: “I learn from Bill Belichick every time I watch him. I’m not sure you can find a better example of someone who can build a team, keep that team together, and never allows internal conflicts to stop everyone from running in the same direction. Belichick’s built a team that will run through a wall for him, and he’s built something that will last. There is something remarkable there, and that’s why he’s been as successful as he is. I do try not to mimic his fashion sense. I’m not sure the short sleeve jacket over the sweatshirt is working, but that’s not my call.”