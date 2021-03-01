Triple H Says Vince McMahon Was Hesitant To Have A Netflix Documentary About Himself

In an interview with The Roz & Mocha Show (via Fightful), Triple H said that Vince McMahon was hesitant to have a Netflix documentary about him as he didn’t think anyone would care. A multi-part docuseries about McMaon was announced last October.

Triple H said: “Prior to now, Vince was always hesitant to do it. With Vince, he really doesn’t see himself — while Mr. McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, he doesn’t see himself as part of the programming. When you ask him about those things, he goes, ‘Nobody is interested in me. They want to know about the stars and performers.’ The truth is, they do (want to know about Vince). The most difficult thing with Vince’s life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story. His story is amazing, all the things he’s been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is. No one gives him the credit, they just see this billion-dollar global empire he’s created and see him as the evil tyrant businessman.“