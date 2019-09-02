Triple H Says Vince McMahon Will Not Be Involved With NXT

It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that while Triple H is in charge of NXT for the time being, Vince McMahon and/or Kevin Dunn would likely step in and take over if ratings aren’t in a position they would like them to be, particularly if AEW wins the ratings war. In an interview with TalkSport, Triple H himself shot down this report and said that McMahon will be involved in NXT.

He said: “Let’s be honest, there’s a lot of things that people like Dave [Meltzer] say that don’t make sense because they don’t approach it from a business standpoint. Put it this way: we’re gonna be live on Mondays, we’re gonna be live on Wednesdays, we’re gonna be live on Fridays. There’s so much bandwidth to go. It’s just funny, the small-mindedness of it, that people don’t give Vince credit for being the businessman that he is. The speculation and rumors and it’s easy when people believe or they go their own way to fan or jump onto speculation and rumors and a lot of it is that what it just is. When people talk about him, as a businessman, there are so many crazy misconceptions. The truth is, all of what we’re doing in this business is here because of him. He took a failing industry, so to speak, in a period of time the ’80s and turned it into a global phenomenon when nobody else had the foresight to do it. All the things that he’s done and where it is today. People look at it where it is today, and you hear them say negative things, and it’s like, really? We signed billion-dollar deals with Fox and USA. I’m not sure that it’s crumbling. He’s also smart enough to understand the things that we do and where they go and how and the pieces of it. If you’re asking the simple term and answer, he’s not involved [with NXT]. You know what I mean? Yeah, he’s gonna have say in some things like the brand sits and the marketing of it with USA and clearly, whatever he wants to do, at the end of the day. But at this point in time, he’s basically said, ‘Go make this thing a success.’”