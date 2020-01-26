WWE News: Triple H Says Worlds Collide Was An Epic Beginning, Trailer For WWE PC Youtube Channel, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– In a post on Twitter, Triple H had a lot of praise for last night’s Worlds Collide event, which he said was an ‘epic beginning’ and the launch of a brand.

He wrote: “Tonight felt like an epic beginning… The matches. The rivalries. The opportunities. Tonight @WWENXT and @NXTUK launched a brand. Thank you all for continuing to be a part of it. #WorldsCollide #WeAreNXT #WeAreNXTUK.”

– The WWE Performance Center has posted a trailer for their Youtube channel and is promising three exclusive videos per week.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Sasha Banks (28), Road Warrior Animal (60), Bob Uecker (86), The Stro (47) and Taylor Wilde (34). Today would have been the 90th birthday of Gordon Solie.