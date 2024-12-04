WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in a special presentation on Tuesday (Dec. 3) at Netflix HQ along with WWE President Nick Khan and Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, and Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Brandon Riegg. During the presentation, Triple H expressed the significance of WWE’s new partnership with Netflix, which he considers a game-changer. WWE broadcaster Michael Cole, hosted the presentation and moderated the panel, mentioning coming into WWE during the Attitude Era and calling it “the biggest and most robust era” in WWE history. According to Triple H, who himself was part of the Attitude Era, considers the current era of WWE as even bigger than the Attitude Era.

Triple H expressed the significance of what this WWE and Netflix deal means for most of the globe, with most international territories outside of the US having access to all of WWE’s programming. “It’s mind-boggling to me, the moment of us hitting Netflix,” Triple H said. “And I don’t think people truly understand what that means outside of the US when you have that moment where as a WWE fan — and everything has always been either you have to go find it or where is this programming, when is that programming? Where is the PLE gonna be? Now it’s this one-stop shop, where I think people are talking about it, like, ‘Wow, it’s going to be great when Netflix gets [WWE]’–I don’t think they fully get that like the rest of the world, ‘We’re getting everything,’ on that date, all at once. Like I can watch anything at any given time. It’s a game-changer.”

The current WWE executive and former WWE Champion and Superstar continued that he thinks WWE’s current era is even bigger than the Attitude Era. He referenced a line earlier in the presentation, with Michael Cole dubbing today’s current era of WWE “the Triple H” era. Triple H responded to that idea, “You said earlier today, and I don’t want to sound like I’m disagreeing with you, the Attitude Era was the biggest, most robust era of WWe. I don’t think that is accurate anymore. I think it’s right now.”

Triple H went on, “I think the moment that we’re going through right now — I was in the Attitude Era at the peak of it as you were. We didn’t realize what it was in the moment. Having seen that, I see this, and I see it way bigger bigger. I see this as this different moment of time in the business, and it being something different. And you mentioned it being the Triple H Era. I don’t think it’s that. I think at the end of it, it’s going to be called the Netflix Era because that’s where the big change is.” Cole quickly replied, “You’re not going to stop me from saying Triple H Era.”

WWE makes its official debut on Netflix with Monday Night Raw on January 6, 2025 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Additionally, starting in January 2025, Netflix will be the streaming home of WWE outside the United States, including for SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events.