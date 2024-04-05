Triple H Says WWE Draft Will Take Place In About A Month

Triple H says that the WWE Draft will be returning sometime in about a month or so. The WWE CCO was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and during the conversation Paul asked if he might end up on Raw when the Monday night brand goes to Netflix.

“I’m sure we’ll see people float all over places,” the Game said (per Fightful). “There’s a thing called — in a month or so, there is a thing called the Draft. That’s when you can switch around and make moves.”

Triple H didn’t give a specific date. The 2023 WWE Draft took place in late April and the start of May across an episode each of WWE Smackdown and Raw.