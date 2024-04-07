– During a pre-WrestleMania 40 appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H commented on the upcoming WWE and Netflix deal. Monday Night Raw will move to Netflix starting in January 2025. During the chat, Triple H spoke about how they are still figuring out how the Netflix deal will work. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“It’s an interesting thing, it’s an interesting play. How it’s going to work; we’re figuring all that out. We’re crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s now and trying to figure out exactly how this works. How does it all work on a streaming service? How do commercials factor in? What is all of it? We have until January to figure out. It’s exciting, and it’s going to be monumental. That, to me, was the deal of all deals.”

As noted, the current broadcast deal for Monday Night Raw on USA Network will be ending later this year. However, SmackDown will be moving to the USA Network instead. It’s not yet clear how and where Raw will air before the Netflix move. Additionally, Netflix will be the home for all WWE shows and specials outside of the U.S. This will include WWE’s other weekly shows, premium live events, documentaries, original series, and other upcoming projects.