Triple H Says WWE Respects The Rights Of Those Who Protest During National Anthem

– Triple H discussed the protests taking place in sports during the National Anthem, saying he wouldn’t but that he respects the right of others to do so. The WWE COO spoke with Express in the UK about the situation, which has become increasingly widespread in the NFL. The highlights are below:

On if he would kneel during the National Anthem: “I speak for myself, personally only, and if it was me I would stand for my national anthem. For my country I would stand. But I and WWE certainly respect the rights of everybody’s first amendment right of freedom of speech, their right to peacefully protest and do what is meaningful to them. Certainly we support that.”

On the protest itself: “I question whether there would be a better way to do that, that maybe wouldn’t offend others or something else. Surely we respect that line.”