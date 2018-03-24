Triple H Says WWE Will Keep A Close Eye On Daniel Bryan’s Health

In an interview with Express, Triple H said that WWE will continue to monitor Daniel Bryan’s health closely as he makes his in-ring return. Here are highlights:

On Daniel Bryan’s health: “He’s cleared his return to the ring, we’ll absolutely keep an eye out. As I said the other day, our first and foremost responsibility is the health and well-being of our talent when they are on the roster with us, so we want them to be as healthy as possible. That is extremely important to us and we will always try to do what is best for their health, their well-being and this situation is no different.”

On being aware of Bryan’s attempts to get cleared: “We knew of it, we knew what he was doing. At the end of the day we take the advice of the best medical people out there. When those medical people came to us and said Daniel Bryan should no longer compete that is what we went with. And in some ways broke our hearts to have to tell Daniel that and [break] his heart. Like he said it was his dream and he would not quit on his dream. He fought for it. Whether or not that fight would have been in vain, none of us knew, but over time he began to show us results that were totally different to [what] the medical professionals [showed previously] and it got to a point where he could return to action.”