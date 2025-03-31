Triple H Says WWE Will Return To The UK For A PLE In The Next Year

Triple H recently confirmed that WWE plans to bring another major event to the United Kingdom within the next year or so. This follows a trend of WWE holding big shows in the UK, including two “Clash At The Castle” events and a “Money In The Bank” event in London. The company is currently on a European tour leading up to WrestleMania, with shows in Glasgow and London, and another Raw event in London on March 31st.

During the recent WWE UK Tryouts, Alex McCarthy from The Daily Mail asked Triple H about future UK Premium Live Events. Triple H, who is the Chief Content Officer of WWE, assured fans that they will return to the UK for another major show in the near future. This announcement will likely excite the many WWE fans in the UK.