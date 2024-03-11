wrestling / News

Triple H Says Bad Bunny Will ‘Always Have A Home’ in WWE

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash - Bad Bunny entrance Image credit: WWE

Bad Bunny celebrated his thirtieth birthday yesterday and Triple H told him he will always have a home in WWE. In a post on Twitter, he wrote:

A milestone day for a global superstar. Happy 30th Birthday @sanbenito, you’ll always have a home in @WWE.

